Services Brooks & White Funeral Home 907 Durham Road Roxboro , NC 27573 (336) 599-3171 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Allensville United Methodist Church 80 Dirgie Mine Road Roxboro , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Allensville United Methodist Church 80 Dirgie Mine Road Roxboro , NC View Map Bill Bradsher Shotwell

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bill Bradsher Shotwell



Roxboro



Bill Bradsher Shotwell, 90-years old of Roxboro, NC passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Jack Andrew and Edith Bradsher Shotwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Beam Shotwell, and his second wife, Jane Bradsher Shotwell and brother, Jack Shotwell, Jr.



Bill's extended career was in the tobacco industry for over 40 years. During his tenure he served as a buyer and bookkeeper. On September 15, 1968 he became Person County's first County Manager. Mr. Shotwell was a 1948 graduate of Roxboro High School and attended Louisburg College, where he majored in accounting.



Bill was a member of Roxboro Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir and the Person County Community Choir.



Surviving are two daughters, Martin S. Gentry (Rick) from Roxboro, NC and Suzanne S. Nazim from Greensboro, NC. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Steve R. Gentry (Paige), Roxboro, NC; Bill N. Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Lindsey L. Wilkerson (Chris) Kernersville, NC; Cortney L. Herndon (Neal) of Chatham, VA; Bryan A. Lewis (Shelly), Chatham, VA. Bill's life was enriched with eleven great-grandchildren: Kyle Gentry (Megan) of Roxboro, NC; Candace G. Burch (Zack) of Roxboro; Dylan Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Seth Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Ethan Wilkerson and Reagan Wilkerson, Kernersville, NC; Jackson Herndon, Maya Herndon, Addison Herndon, Chatham, VA; Makayla Lewis, Cole Lewis and Lexi Lewis, Chatham, VA.



A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Allensville United Methodist Church, 80 Dirgie Mine Road, Roxboro, NC 27574. Officiating will be the Rev. Terry St. John and his grandchildren, Bill Gentry and Cortney Herndon. Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the church and other times at the home of his daughter, Martin S. Gentry (209 Mayoak Farm Road, Roxboro, NC 27574).



A special thank you to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services for the excellent service provided.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , c/o Gracie Napier, 535 Cunningham Rd., Semora, NC 27343 or the , Attn: of Person County, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries