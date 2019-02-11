Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Allensville United Methodist Church
80 Dirgie Mine Road
Roxboro, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Allensville United Methodist Church
80 Dirgie Mine Road
Roxboro, NC
Bill Bradsher Shotwell


Bill Bradsher Shotwell Obituary
Bill Bradsher Shotwell

Roxboro

Bill Bradsher Shotwell, 90-years old of Roxboro, NC passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Jack Andrew and Edith Bradsher Shotwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Beam Shotwell, and his second wife, Jane Bradsher Shotwell and brother, Jack Shotwell, Jr.

Bill's extended career was in the tobacco industry for over 40 years. During his tenure he served as a buyer and bookkeeper. On September 15, 1968 he became Person County's first County Manager. Mr. Shotwell was a 1948 graduate of Roxboro High School and attended Louisburg College, where he majored in accounting.

Bill was a member of Roxboro Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir and the Person County Community Choir.

Surviving are two daughters, Martin S. Gentry (Rick) from Roxboro, NC and Suzanne S. Nazim from Greensboro, NC. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Steve R. Gentry (Paige), Roxboro, NC; Bill N. Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Lindsey L. Wilkerson (Chris) Kernersville, NC; Cortney L. Herndon (Neal) of Chatham, VA; Bryan A. Lewis (Shelly), Chatham, VA. Bill's life was enriched with eleven great-grandchildren: Kyle Gentry (Megan) of Roxboro, NC; Candace G. Burch (Zack) of Roxboro; Dylan Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Seth Gentry, Roxboro, NC; Ethan Wilkerson and Reagan Wilkerson, Kernersville, NC; Jackson Herndon, Maya Herndon, Addison Herndon, Chatham, VA; Makayla Lewis, Cole Lewis and Lexi Lewis, Chatham, VA.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Allensville United Methodist Church, 80 Dirgie Mine Road, Roxboro, NC 27574. Officiating will be the Rev. Terry St. John and his grandchildren, Bill Gentry and Cortney Herndon. Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the church and other times at the home of his daughter, Martin S. Gentry (209 Mayoak Farm Road, Roxboro, NC 27574).

A special thank you to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services for the excellent service provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , c/o Gracie Napier, 535 Cunningham Rd., Semora, NC 27343 or the , Attn: of Person County, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2019
