|
|
Bill Ross
May 23, 1949 - December 23, 2019
Durham
Bill Ross, 70, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Bryant Thomas Ross and Katherine Turner Ross. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ross was also predeceased by his brother, Ryland Ross. Bill worked as a butcher at Winn Dixie for 30 plus years. He later went to work for Coca Cola until he retired in 2014.
Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mollie Ross; daughter, Susan Royals and husband Tim; sons, Eric Ross and wife Alicia, Mike Ross and wife Jana; grandchildren, Bryant Ross, Teagan Ross, Ryland Ross, Olivia Ross, Taylor Royals; sisters, Ann Shankle and husband Dan, Jane Jones; and brother, Sidney Ross and wife Lynn.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at Clements Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Gadens, Credmoor.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019