Bill Wells
Greensboro
Bill Wells, 86, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Ashton Health and Rehab in Greensboro. He was born in Pittsylvania County, VA to the late Robert James Wells and Louise Gammon Wells. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wells was also predeceased by his daughter, Debra Wells Capell.
Mr. Wells was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the American Legion and Sertoma Club, and he loved fishing and golfing. Mr. Wells retired from Chapel Hill Tire in the sales department. He was a member of McConnell Road Baptist Church in Greensboro and of Temple Baptist Church in Durham.
Mr. Wells is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian Wells; daughters, Kathy Long (Bruce), Diane Taylor (Greg); brothers, Robert J. Wells Jr., Donald Wells (Connie); sisters, Shirley Wells Riddle (Bobby), Linda Wells Queen (Harrell); grandchildren, Matthew Long (Emily), Christopher Capell (Kristin), Geremy Taylor (Lacey), Zachary Capell (Leslie), Cory Capell; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Long, Colton Capell.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st at Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Tilley and Rev. Deitra Arrington-Cates officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the "Missions Fund" at McConnell Road Baptist Church: 3911 McConnell Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406; or to the "Temple Home Fund" at Temple Baptist Church: 2121 Umstead Rd., Durham, NC 27712.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 31, 2019