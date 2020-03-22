|
|
Billie Thornburg
Durham
Billie Dove Hobgood Fisher Thornburg, 85, of 2601 Banner St in Durham, passed away at her home on March 19th, 2020.
Billie lived almost all her life in Durham, raising her family in her Banner St home, where she lived for over 60 years. For most of those years, her home was filled with the smell of a daily big country breakfast, with a pan of hot homemade biscuits. Her cooking fork and bread bowl will dearly miss her.
Billie worked in dry cleaning operations for over 20 years, starting her career with Terry Carden's dry cleaning businesses, and later moving to Scott & Roberts, and Ed Pope's cleaners. She enjoyed the conversations with her regular customers, particularly at the Driver Avenue station across from Crabtree's Pharmacy.
Billie was the daughter of the late James Gaither Hobgood, and the late Rosa Clayton Hobgood. She was preceded in death by her husbands Layton Dale Fisher and Gaither Thornburg; her son in law Jim Dillehay; and her beloved grandson Ricky Roemmich. She is survived by her son Kelly Thornburg of the home; daughters Lori Fisher Leeds (David) of Hillsborough; Robin Fisher Dillehay of Durham; and Bonita Fisher Roemmich (Richard) of Efland.
"Granny Bill" is dearly missed by her grands and great-grands, Jennifer Powell (Bryan), Scott Lewis (Heather); Holly Sanseverino (Chris); Amber Roemmich; Rebecca Furstenburg (Nate); Christopher Leeds (Gabi); Jon Leeds; Benjamin Leeds (Erica); Sami Morris; Cole Lewis, Nicky Powell, RJ Roemmich, Jarrett Roemmich, Malynne Roemmich, Myles Sanseverino, Beckett Sanseverino and Parker Sanseverino.
Her beloved cat, Katie Frances, was her true and faithful nap partner, and purrfect comforter until the very end.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her former caregiver, Robin Godwin; and her home hospice team from Transitions Lifecare (Kim, Kim, Isabel and Jessica).
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public service and visitation is not possible at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist the family may be sent to the home in care of Kelly Thornburg.
Memorial donations in Billie's memory may also be made to Senior Pharmassist of Durham, or The Animal Protection Society of Durham.
Perhaps the best way to honor Billie's memory is by reaching out to a home bound senior in your family, church, or community, to provide the gifts of your time, your warmth, and your companionship.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2020