Billy Bullock



Durham



Billy Bullock, 74, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. He was born in Wake Co., NC to the late Cecil Edward Bullock and Lula Virginia Wheeler Bullock.



Mr. Bullock was a long-time member of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. He worked with Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for over 15 years. He had a passion for drag racing, so much he even had his own race car that he raced in Roxboro, Piedmont and Rockingham.



Mr. Bullock is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ginger Pauline Bullock; son, Timothy Bullock (Shanon); grandchildren, Kristen Bullock, Sara Bullock, Grace Sisk, Jacob Sisk; brothers, Donald Bullock (Linda), Carl Jordan; and sister, Betty Capps (Ricky).



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Virgil Nolen and Rev. Billy Keith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice at Hock Family Pavilion: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary