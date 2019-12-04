|
Billy Lee Reynolds
December 19, 1935 - December 1, 2019
Durham
Billy Reynolds passed away peacefully at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, NC Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family and friends, comforted with songs and prayers. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease over the last twelve years with a positive attitude. He was born in Hollywood Virginia and moved to Person County when he was a young boy. He grew up in Roxboro and remained there his entire life. He was a very hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. Billy went to Cones Technical School in Chicago and returned to begin his first business as Reynolds Refrigeration Service. He also developed and started many other businesses including Snow White Laundry and Car wash, Woody Street Mobile Home Park, Reynolds Auto Supply, Colony Mini Mart and Colony Convenience Store, Madison Square Shopping Center, Boulevard Car Wash, and Carolina Pride Carwash, Inc. His car wash business has existed for over 53 years and is still operated by his family. He was very proud of his friendships and business partnerships with Clyde Poindexter and James Ramsey.
Billy greatly loved his family and friends and enjoyed telling stories and jokes. He encouraged people to push themselves to do their best and to pursue their dreams. He never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting people wherever he went. Many people experienced his generosity and big heart. He will be greatly missed.
He was believed to have been born with wings and wheels in his blood. He had a love for life that included traveling to faraway places; enjoying really good food, playing golf and fast cars.
Billy was proceeded in death by his Father Elmer Reynolds, Mother Gladys Atkins Reynolds Gentry, and his Brother Jack Reynolds.
Billy is survived by the love of his life and Wife for 63 years Kay Lee Perkins Reynolds, Daughter Sherry Reynolds, Son Dale Reynolds and wife Lorraine. Grandsons Harrison Tyler Reynolds, Lee Thomas Reynolds. Niece Jennifer Jahoo, Nephew Jack (Sonny) Reynolds II (Ananda), Great Nephews Reese Jahoo and Bodhi Reynolds, Great Niece Devi Reynolds, four Sister In-laws Betty Reynolds, Ferlon Mayo, Frances Blalock, Patricia Perkins and many nieces and nephews in-laws. Special Friends include Bill and Bonny Shelton and family; Thomas and Vera Stephens.
Pallbearers are Harrison Reynolds, Lee Reynolds, Sonny Reynolds, Reese Jahoo, Marcus Shelton, Danny Talbert, Mike Anderson, Robert Adcock. Honorary Pallbearers are Kim and Tammy Oakley, Thomas Andrews, Linwood O'Briant, William Barnes, Mike Wilkins, Norman Hall, Reggie Herring, Selvin Snead, Larry Lunsford, Sam Parham, Brandon Vernon, Ernie Moore, Tim Hyatt, Conan Clayton, Carolyn Williamson, Angelika Papanikas, and Rick Long.
A service to praise God and celebrate Billy's life will be held at Roxboro Baptist Church, Friday December 6th at 2:00PM. Visitation will be at 12:30PM. Dr. DuPre Sanders and Reverend Herbert Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow at Burchwood Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank all those in the medical field and at the Hock Family Pavilion that helped Billy through his long journey with health issues. We also thank everyone for your love, prayers and special acts of kindness.
Memorial donations may be made to the or to My Life Matters and or Patrick Henry Family Services (patrickhenry.org).
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 4, 2019