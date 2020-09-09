Rev. Billy Lynch
April 19, 1935 - September 7, 2020
Rougemont
Billy Lynch, 85, of 8427 Range Rd, Rougemont, died Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Wilson County, NC, Rev. Lynch was the son of the late Ziab Gray Lynch and Annie J. Buckin Lynch Dupree and husband of the late Hilma (MaMa Kaye) Lynch. Rev. Lynch was a retired minister, having pastored churches in Granville, Person, Caswell and Durham Counties. He also farmed and worked at Murdoch Center. Rev. Lynch is preceded in death by his daughter, K. "Fran" Bradsher, brothers, William S. Lynch and James R. Lynch, his sisters, Dorothy L. Lynch and Virginia D. Lynch and his granddaughter, Monica Blalock Day.
Rev. Lynch is survived by three children, Brenda Biggins and husband Gerry of Plymouth, MA; James R. Lynch and wife Kris of Sorrento, FL; and Bruce W. Lynch and wife Janet of Rougemont; his son-in-law C.W. Bradsher, of Rougemont; one brother, John N. Lynch, of Rougemont; one sister, Annie Laura Jernegan, of Timberlake; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1PM Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Jim Shelley and the Rev. Jeremy Quist. The family will receive friends at the home Wednesday following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Billy & Kaye Lynch Scholarship Fund at Sharon Baptist Church, c/o Roy Huff, 7021 Goshen Rd., Oxford, NC, 27565 or Moriah Volunteer Fire Department, 6005 Mt. Harmony Church Rd., Rougemont, NC, 27565.
