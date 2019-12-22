|
Billy Martin Kelley
January 21, 1939 - December 20, 2019
Roxboro
Billy Martin Kelley, 80, of 760 Wesleyan Rd., Roxboro, died Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Kelley was the son of the late Richard Kelley and Ruth Fox Kelley Petty. Mr. Kelley was a truck driver with 27 years service with Pilot Freight and three years service with Yellow Freight. Mr. Kelley lived in Durham for 37 years before moving back to Roxboro. He loved Duke Basketball, NASCAR and attending estate sales, auctions and antiquing. He was of the Baptist faith and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Carolyn Morris Kelley; his daughter, Kathy Kelley Cawthorne and husband Clay, of Durham; his sisters, Shirley Peregoy, of Erwin; his granddaughter, Ashleigh Ellis and husband DJ; and his faithful dog Bolt and cat Miss Kitty.
Funeral services will be held 2PM Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. John Pritchard. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-2PM Sunday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service and at other times at the home.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Walker, Charles Compton, David Bailiff, Bradley Hopkins, Nicholas Byrd, and Kelly Byrd.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 22, 2019