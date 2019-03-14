Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
View Map

Billy Ray Brown


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Ray Brown Obituary
Billy Ray Brown

Durham

Mr. Billy Ray Brown, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Mr. Brown was born February 4, 1934 to Beryl and Ollie Brown in Sanford, NC. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years as a Technical Sargent. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Brown will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his parents Beryl and Ollie Brown; wife, Beverley A. Brown; brother, Beryl A. Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his sons, Douglas Keith Brown (Stevie) of Joshua, TX, Ray Howell Brown of Texas; brother, Richard N. Brown (Jackie) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Angela Hudson (Case) of Aledo, TX, Casey Brown of Texas, Holly Ann Brown of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Caleb Brown of Joshua, TX, Destiny Faith Walton of Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Doug Brown, Richard Brown, Rick Brown, Mark Brown, and Wayne Sloan. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now