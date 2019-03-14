|
|
Billy Ray Brown
Durham
Mr. Billy Ray Brown, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Mr. Brown was born February 4, 1934 to Beryl and Ollie Brown in Sanford, NC. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years as a Technical Sargent. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Brown will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his parents Beryl and Ollie Brown; wife, Beverley A. Brown; brother, Beryl A. Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his sons, Douglas Keith Brown (Stevie) of Joshua, TX, Ray Howell Brown of Texas; brother, Richard N. Brown (Jackie) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Angela Hudson (Case) of Aledo, TX, Casey Brown of Texas, Holly Ann Brown of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Caleb Brown of Joshua, TX, Destiny Faith Walton of Fort Worth, TX.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Doug Brown, Richard Brown, Rick Brown, Mark Brown, and Wayne Sloan. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 14, 2019