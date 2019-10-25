|
Billy Summerell
March 1, 1932 - October 22, 2019
Durham
Billy W. Summerell of Durham, age 87, crossed over Jordan to his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born March 1, 1932 to the late Paul and Gertie Summerell.
Billy graduated from Mebane High School and loved to tell anyone who would listen about his high school football career, of which he was quite proud. However, he was most proud of his grandchildren and his great-grandson. Not only was he a loving father and grandfather, but he took every opportunity to tell and sing of his love for his Savior Jesus Christ. Although no longer able to attend church, he was a member of the Grove Park Chapel in Durham.
Billy is survived by his wife, June Summerell, two children, Todd Summerell (Michele) of Rougemont and Andrea Oakley (Vic) of Timberlake. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ryan Oakley (April) of Greensboro, Rachael Stasiuk (Stephen) of Roxboro, Nathan, Libby and Matthew Summerell, all of Rougemont, and a great grandson, Clinton Stasiuk who he affectionately called "Mr. Clinton".
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a 10:00 a.m. visitation and funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the Hall-Wynne Funeral Chapel, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grove Park Chapel, 605 Sherron Rd., Durham, NC 27703.
The Summerell family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 25, 2019