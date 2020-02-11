|
Blanche Naillon Thornton
Bahama
Blanche Naillon Thornton, 82, went to meet her Savior on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Newport, Tennessee to the late Joe Douglas Naillon and Virgie Shults Naillon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her son, Robert Jackson Thornton, Jr., and brother, Joe Douglas Naillon, Jr.
Mrs. Thornton was a gracious, kind, hospitable, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending her time at Gorman Baptist Church, where she worked as a secretary and office administrator for 37 years and also taught Sunday school. She was involved with the Gideons Auxiliary and the Bahama Women's Club.
Mrs. Thornton is survived by her husband, the love of her life of 64 years, Robert J. Thornton, Sr., daughter, JoAnne T. Couch and husband Chip; daughter-in-law, Trudy Thornton; grandchildren, April Powell, Tarah Sherr and husband Jamie, Joanna Havens and husband Jason, Rebecca Smith and husband Nathan, Elizabeth Wood and husband James, RJ Thornton and Jean, Stacy Thornton; great grandchildren, Abby, Kayla, Camden, Natalie, Kathryn; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12th at Gorman Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Phelps and Rev. Jason Havens officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gideons International at P.O. Box 15303 Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2020