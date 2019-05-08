Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Bobbie Tisdale

November 20, 1936 - May 5, 2019



Mr. Bobbie Earl Tisdale, 82, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his family.



Bob was born November 20, 1936 to Walter Cleveland and Alma Tisdale in Mississippi. He worked with Burnham Service Corporation for 37 years and later started and operated Ace Pilot Escort Service for 5 years. Bob was an active member of Stem Ruritan Club and served as President. He loved his family, friends, and his church, Tally Ho First Baptist Church, as well as hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, traveling and cookouts. Bob also loved riding his motorcycle, his horses, and his dog Prissy. He was famous for telling jokes, making people smile, and was the best negotiator around. He had a larger than life personality, a zest for life, the charm of a child, and got more life out of his 82 years than most. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Cleveland and Alma Tisdale; brothers, Doval Tisdale, J.M. Tisdale, Frankie Tisdale and Gene Tisdale; sister, Doris Aycock.



Bob is survived by his wife, Grace Farnsworth Tisdale; daughters, Nancy Tisdale Ogan of Pensacola, FL, Janet Tisdale Zima (Tom) of Bear Creek, NC, Velvet Sweeney (Mike) of Salisbury, NH, Loralee Edmondson (Tim) of Tarboro, NC; grandchildren, Staci Langkjaer (Morten) of Copenhagen, Denmark, Lacey Parris of New Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Langkjaer of Copenhagen, Denmark, Alexia Smith and Keelie Melchionne of New Hampshire, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Tally Ho First Baptist Church. Funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend Eddie Nutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Beasley, Jeff Upchurch, Larry Jackson, and members of the Stem Ruritan Club. He will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hero, Mississippi.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to the Tally Ho First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1692 Sanders Road, Stem, NC 27581 or Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704.