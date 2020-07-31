Bobby (Bob) Kenneth Mangum



June 24, 1933 - July 28, 2020



Hillsborough



Bobby (Bob) Kenneth Mangum, 87, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Duke Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on June 24, 1933, in Orange County to the late Jimmy and Pauline Mangum. He was the loving husband of Lillie Yancey Mangum for 54 years. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Karen Mansfield of Chapel Hill and Debra Coggins and husband, Jimmy, of Efland; brother Rodney Mangum and wife, Faye, of Hillsborough; grandchildren Elani James Mansfield, Addie Mansfield, Scott Isley and Eric Isley; and great-grandchildren Sheyenne Isley, Devlin Isley and Tyler Isley.



Bob grew up attending West Hill Baptist Church in Hillsborough before becoming a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Bob was an active member of Fairview for 26 years while serving as a Deacon and Men's Choir Director. His love of music began when he was a child singing with his father Jimmy and brother Rodney. They continued this tradition throughout Bob's life.



Bob retired after a distinguished 29-year career with Central Carolina Bank. A devoted Freemason, he was a Past Master of Eagle Lodge #19 AF&AM in Hillsborough, NC.



Bob cherished spending time with family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to gather with family or lend a helping hand to his community. Among his many acts of service, he was a member of the Exchange Club of Hillsborough for over 50 years.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Society.



Funeral services will be at 2:00PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Walker's Funeral Home with Pastor Hoyt Shuford officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsborough Town Cemetery.



Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Mangum family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store