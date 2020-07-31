1/
Bobby Kenneth "Bob" Mangum
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby (Bob) Kenneth Mangum

June 24, 1933 - July 28, 2020

Hillsborough

Bobby (Bob) Kenneth Mangum, 87, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Duke Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on June 24, 1933, in Orange County to the late Jimmy and Pauline Mangum. He was the loving husband of Lillie Yancey Mangum for 54 years. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Karen Mansfield of Chapel Hill and Debra Coggins and husband, Jimmy, of Efland; brother Rodney Mangum and wife, Faye, of Hillsborough; grandchildren Elani James Mansfield, Addie Mansfield, Scott Isley and Eric Isley; and great-grandchildren Sheyenne Isley, Devlin Isley and Tyler Isley.

Bob grew up attending West Hill Baptist Church in Hillsborough before becoming a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Bob was an active member of Fairview for 26 years while serving as a Deacon and Men's Choir Director. His love of music began when he was a child singing with his father Jimmy and brother Rodney. They continued this tradition throughout Bob's life.

Bob retired after a distinguished 29-year career with Central Carolina Bank. A devoted Freemason, he was a Past Master of Eagle Lodge #19 AF&AM in Hillsborough, NC.

Bob cherished spending time with family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to gather with family or lend a helping hand to his community. Among his many acts of service, he was a member of the Exchange Club of Hillsborough for over 50 years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Society.

Funeral services will be at 2:00PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Walker's Funeral Home with Pastor Hoyt Shuford officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsborough Town Cemetery.

Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Mangum family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved