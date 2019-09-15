|
Bobby Glenn Sanes
March 27, 1943 ~ September 13, 2019
Durham
Bobby Glenn Sanes, 76, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. Mr. Sanes was born in Guilford County, NC, the son of the late James Grover Sanes and Virginia Grace Jordan Sanes. He was also predeceased by his wife, Norella Sewell Sanes. Mr. Sanes retired from Tuscarora Plastics as a machinist. He loved lake life, fishing, NASCAR and Ford automobiles.
Mr. Sanes is survived by two brothers, Jerry Sanes and wife Beth, Dale Sanes and wife Pat; three sisters, Virginia Williams, Linda Dorthy and Ellen Boone; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Wayne Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 16 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham and other times at the home.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hock Family Pavilion for the wonderful care and concern they gave Bobby.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 15, 2019