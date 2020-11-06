Bobby Chester Wetherington



November 20,1939 - November 2, 2020



Durham, NC



It is with much sadness of the heart, but great rejoicing in the Spirit that we share that Bobby Chester Wetherington passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, NC. His life was long and full and he never gave up!



Bobby was born November 20, 1939 in Kinston, NC and grew up in Dover, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Guy Wetherington, Sr. and Essie Aldridge Wetherington; son, Clifton Ray Wetherington; sisters, Mary Louise W. Loftis and Doris Whaley Jackson, and brothers, William Thomas Wetherington and William Guy Wetherington, Jr.



Bobby is survived by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" White Wetherington, whom he loved with all his heart for the past 60 years – he never stopped giving her kisses and love pats. He is also survived by his son, Chester Darin Wetherington and wife Donna Lockamy Jones; daughter, Teresa Kay Rodriguez and husband Miguel Angel Rodriguez; grandchildren, Brian Joseph Wetherington, Ray Allen Aull, Cecilia Marie Whitlow and husband Bartley Ray Whitlow, and Timothy Wayne Aull and wife Victoria Hackworth Aull; great-granddaughters, Ainsley Catherine Aull and Lilyana Zoey Whitlow; brother, Daniel Clifton Wetherington, Sr. and wife Evelyn Wetherington, and sisters Jean W. White and Rose W. Scott.



Bobby was a strong man who valued his connections with his children, grandchildren, great-grand-daughters – his two "little princesses" (and all their good sugar), siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was proud to have had the privilege of serving his country in the United States Air Force and then the United States Coast Guard, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer Third Class E.T. Once retired he went to DeVry to get a degree showing he knew what he had been doing for the previous 22 years and went to work again. Once he stopped working a career, he began working on becoming a great fisherman and enjoyed many fun times on North Carolina waters with various family members and friends.



A visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:30-1:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, with funeral immediately after. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park with military rites. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested that social distancing be practiced, and face masks worn.



Memorials may be made to either the Duke Cancer Institute, 20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 or Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201.



