Bonita L. Hodges
May 20, 1944 - May 29, 2020
Durham
Deacon Bonita L. Hodges,76, daughter of the late Mr. Joseph Lyon Sr. and Minnie Bullock Lyon transitioned from labor to reward on May 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons, Inc. in Durham, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday June 3rd. A private service will be held Thursday June 4th at 1:00 PM that will be live streamed through the funeral home's website: www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.