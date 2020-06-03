Bonita Hodges
1944 - 2020
Bonita L. Hodges

May 20, 1944 - May 29, 2020

Durham

Deacon Bonita L. Hodges,76, daughter of the late Mr. Joseph Lyon Sr. and Minnie Bullock Lyon transitioned from labor to reward on May 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons, Inc. in Durham, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday June 3rd. A private service will be held Thursday June 4th at 1:00 PM that will be live streamed through the funeral home's website: www.ellisdjones.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
4
Service
01:00 PM
www.ellisdjones.com
Funeral services provided by
Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 1, 2020
This wonderful lady and true leader in our church and the same outside the church, is someone I and my family will truly miss. Mrs. Hodges was a mentor and honorable person.
Julia Alston
Family
May 30, 2020
I was blessed to know this lovely woman of God. She's truly going to be missed.
Shlonda Atwater
Friend
