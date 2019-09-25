Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
View Map

Bonita Smith Wilkins

Bonita Smith Wilkins Obituary
Bonita Smith Wilkins

Durham

Bonita Smith Wilkins, of Durham, NC passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare in Pittsboro, NC.

Bonita was born January 31, 1954 in Durham, NC and was the daughter of the late Burnice Adams and Nora Catherine Smith.

She is survived by her son, Jack Pickens of Creedmoor, NC; daughter Sheri Laakso of Apex, NC and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles Wilkins.

Bonita enjoyed her trips to the beaches and mountains of North Carolina with her family. She especially loved sharing those experiences, and treasured spending such special times with her grandchildren. While her favorite times were when she was with her grandchildren, Bonita also was an avid NASCAR fan and had a passion for Pencil Art. The hours she spent with her art meant a lot to her, and her family will cherish having those mementoes to remember her by.

Bonita was a very kind and loving person who enriched the lives of her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Capital Funeral Home, 2205 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 25, 2019
Download Now