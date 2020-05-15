Boyd Brogden



Oct 22, 1931 - May 13, 2020



Princeton



Boyd George Brogden Jr passed away May 13th at Brian Center in Clayton NC.



Born October 22, 1931 and a graduate of Hope Valley High, he attended Mars Hill College and UNC Chapel Hill. He was Manager of Motor Bearings and Parts in Carrboro from the 60s through 90s, known there as "Junior". He enjoyed being around people, had a wide-ranging taste in music, and loved his Tar Heels.



He is survived by his wife Betty Jane, his sons Rick(y), Ken(ny) and Tim(othy), his daughter Karen (Mitchell), 8 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, his brother Bill and sister Lou.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



