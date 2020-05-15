Boyd Brogden
Boyd Brogden

Oct 22, 1931 - May 13, 2020

Princeton

Boyd George Brogden Jr passed away May 13th at Brian Center in Clayton NC.

Born October 22, 1931 and a graduate of Hope Valley High, he attended Mars Hill College and UNC Chapel Hill. He was Manager of Motor Bearings and Parts in Carrboro from the 60s through 90s, known there as "Junior". He enjoyed being around people, had a wide-ranging taste in music, and loved his Tar Heels.

He is survived by his wife Betty Jane, his sons Rick(y), Ken(ny) and Tim(othy), his daughter Karen (Mitchell), 8 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, his brother Bill and sister Lou.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in Herald Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
May 14, 2020
we were next door neighbors for forty years, more like family, our love and caring grew over those years. So blessed to have them for friends. We will meet when we all get to Heaven..
Faye Miller
Friend
May 14, 2020
He and family were my neighbors for 40 years. Loved them like family and will forever. Sad, but know where he is at already. Some day we will meet again. Faye Miller and family.
Fayemiller
Neighbor
