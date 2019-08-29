|
Boyd "Billy" Osborne
April 4, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2019
Durham
Boyd "Billy" Osborne, 79, passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019.
Mr. Osborne was born April 4, 1940 in Guilford County to Robert Lee Osborne and Pauline Ashby Osborne.
He retired from Long Meadow Dairy and proudly served in the Marine Corp.
He is preceded in death by his wife Helen Osborne, three brothers, Bobby, Frankie, and Donnie.
He is survived by three sons Billy Osborne and Douglas Osborne of Creedmoor and Michael Osborne of Raleigh, two sisters JoAnna Emory and Paulette Reaves, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the in his name.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 29, 2019