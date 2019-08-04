|
Brantley T. Burnett
January 3, 1929- August 1, 2019
Roxboro
Brantley T. Burnett, 90, of Roxboro, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Elbert Burnett and Bertha Burnett. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma C. Burnett.
Surviving are his son, Brantley T. Burnett, Jr. "Tom" and wife, Susan and his daughter, Paige B. Fitzgerald and husband, Jeff, all of Roxboro; four grandchildren, Huntington Fitzgerald (Jona), Brant Burnett (Nicole), Blaire Fitzgerald, and Greyson Burnett (Heather); four great-grandchildren: CeCe Fitzgerald, Layla Fitzgerald, Rhys Fitzgerald and Emma Grace Burnett; and his sister, Gail Woods of Hillsborough.
Mr. Burnett was President of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Roxboro. His company was one of the first Pepsi-Cola bottlers in 1905 and is one of the oldest family-owned Pepsi-Cola franchises. He was a cofounder in uniting North and South Carolina Pepsi-Cola Bottlers in 1968 to create a bottler-owned can production facility, Carolina Canners, Inc. in Cheraw, SC, one of the the first of its type in the United States. He served as president of Carolina Canners, Inc. for over 40 years. Mr. Burnett was inducted into the Soft Drink Hall of Fame in 2006 and later received the Pepsi-Cola Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.
Mr. Burnett was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, a past president of the Roxboro Area Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Person County Airport Authority, and a past president of the Roxboro Rotary Club.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Long Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ed Priestaf. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 310, Roxboro, NC 27573 or the /, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019