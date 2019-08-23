Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
Brenda Paschall Ellis


1947 - 2019
Brenda Paschall Ellis Obituary
Brenda Paschall Ellis

DURHAM

Mrs. Brenda Paschall Ellis, 72, passed away, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Ellis was born August 18, 1947 to the late Herbert and Gladys Paschall in Durham, NC. She retired from BB&T after 37 years. Mrs. Ellis loved her family and neighbors. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Ellis always made sure her family was taken care of. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, sister and grandmother.

Mrs. Ellis is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lee Ellis, parents, Herbert and Gladys Paschall.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by her daughter, Dawne Ellis Sasser of Creedmoor, NC; sister, Barbara Anne Paschall of Durham, NC; and granddaughter, Jennifer Nicole Sasser.

A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. David Herman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Duke Home Care and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Dr. #101, Durham, NC 27704 or the Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave, Durham, NC 27705. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 23, 2019
