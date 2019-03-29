|
|
Brenda Sue
Ennis Marcelais
Sumter, SC
Brenda Sue Ennis Marcelais, 69, wife of Ronald E. Marcelais, died Wednesday, March 27, 2018 at her home.
Born January 28, 1950, in Durham, NC, she was a daughter of the late Onzlo Ennis and the late Nettie Bennett Ennis. She retired from Duke University and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years; two children, Sam Knight (Mary) of Roxboro, NC and Christie Bowes (Doug) of Timberlake, NC; six grandchildren, Lindsey Fagala, Alex Knight, William Bradley, Jeff Bradley, Delanei Clayton, Camryn Bowes; and two brothers, David Ennis (Smitty) of Durham, NC, and Butch Ennis of Stem, NC.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Long; two sisters, her twin, Linda Whitt, and Janice Ellis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 P.M. Saturday at the home of her daughter.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2019