Brian Roy Fox
Brian Roy Fox

March 22, 1946 - October 12, 2020

Bahama

Brian Roy Fox, 74, of Bahama, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, CT, he was the son of Morris Fox and Betty Lobe Fox.

Mr. Fox graduated from Syracuse University and later received his Master's Degree from New York University. He retired from Duke University as a clinical trials researcher. Mr. Fox owned the Sono Cinema in Norwalk, CT and the Silver Screen Cinema in New York. He loved movies, traveling and was an avid Syracuse sports fan.

Surviving are his wife, Diane Marie Berger Fox of the home; one daughter, Alyshia Fox of Durham; stepbrother, Stephen Fox of CT; five grandchildren: Dacia Fox, Zedrik Harris, Diamond Harris, Jerry Harris and Desiree Williams.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11AM- 5 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Laurie Wrenn

