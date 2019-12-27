Home

Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861

Brodie Lloyd


1940 - 2019
Brodie Lloyd Obituary
Brodie Hugh (Puggy) Lloyd

December 21, 1940 - December 11, 2019

Chapel Hill

Brodie Hugh (Puggy) Lloyd III died at his home on December 11, 2019. He was the son of Nancy Kathleen Williams and Brodie Hugh Lloyd Jr. He was born at his grandfather's farm in Orange County and lived his entire life in Carrboro and Chapel Hill

He Served in the Navy and was a builder until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, loved Carolina sports, and the beach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dinah Lloyd, daughter Lisa Sigmon (Doug), son Mark Lloyd, and his beloved granddaughters Lucy Lloyd and Lily Sigmon.

There will be a private burial service. Contributions may be made to: The , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Ste 101, Hudson, WI 54106.

www.walkersfunerservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 27, 2019
