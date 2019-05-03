Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church White Cross , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church White Cross , NC View Map Bruce Johnson

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bruce Allen Johnson



December 22, 1939 - April 30, 2019



Chapel Hill



Bruce Allen Johnson, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at UNC Hospitals.



Bruce was born Friday, December 22, 1939 to the late Willie Allen Johnson and Annie Belle Cannada Johnson in the town where he spent his entire life – Chapel Hill. Bruce lived his life with these priorities: work hard and do your best at everything you do, love your family and those who become your family fiercely, and do as much for others as you can. He was the owner of Johnson's Garage and Bruce Johnson's Auto Finders on Airport Road in Chapel Hill for 58 years. He was a charter member of South Orange Rescue Squad, a Deacon at McDuffie Baptist Church and a Trustee at Hillsong Baptist Church. Bruce loved a good joke and thought the best way to enjoy family and friends was with a meal. There was always room at his table for one more person.



Bruce leaves to carry on his legacy of doing for others, his wife of 57 years, Faye Andrews Johnson; daughters, Melissa Johnson Lankford and husband Mark, of Caldwell and Becky Johnson Brinson and husband Jimmy, of Eli Whitney; his cherished granddaughter, Sarah Faye Lankford; sister, Ellen Johnson Morgan of Chapel Hill; numerous nieces, nephews and many others he "adopted into his family".



In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Johnson Lucas.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00pm at Antioch Baptist Church in White Cross. Interment will be in the church cemetery with a reception following. The family will receive visitors Saturday evening, May 4, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the church.



Flowers should be sent to Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Gifts or donations can be made to Antioch Baptist Church Audio Fund or Children's Ministries at 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516, 919-929-2230.



The Johnson Family is being assisted by Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries