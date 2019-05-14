|
|
Bruce Kevin Parrott
June 18, 1955 - May 10,2019
Roxboro
Bruce Kevin Parrott, 63, of 2414 Halifax Rd, Roxboro, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Parrott was the son of the late Jack Thomas Parrott and Rachel Pentecost Parrott, who survives. Mr. Parrott was a welder, having run Parrott's Welding Service and also working for Piedmont Maintenance Service. He was a member of the Providence Baptist Church and also the Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Parrott is survived by his wife, Kimberly Poindexter Parrott; his son, Jason Kirk Parrott; three brothers, Donald Parrott, Kelly Parrott and Jay Parrott, all of Roxboro; three sisters, Jacquelyn Norris, of Hurdle Mills, Amanda Carver of Roxboro and Jody Washick, of Asheville; one granddaughter, Torrianne Parrott; and his faithful companion Jethro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
