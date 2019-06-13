Home

Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Eno Methodist Church
903 Eno St.
Hillsborough, NC
Bruce Lynia Brigdon

Bruce Lynia Brigdon Obituary
Bruce Lynia Brigdon

Hillsborough

Bruce Lynia Brigdon, 69, of Hillsborough, N.C. died May 25, 2019, at his home. Bruce was born June 17, 1949, to Robert and Ruth Brigdon, and lived most of his life in Hillsborough and Durham, NC. He graduated from Orange High School in 1967 and worked for IonPure and Wolf/Ritz Camera. Bruce loved his family, dancing, golf, and a good cup of coffee. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" C. Brigdon; 5 Children, Anthony Brigdon, Matthew Brigdon, Eve McKinley, Erika McKinley, and Erin McKinley; and 14 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Eno Methodist Church, 903 Eno St., Hillsborough, NC, on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 am. The family will be available for visitation immediately following the service.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 13, 2019
