Bruce Lynia Brigdon
Hillsborough
Bruce Lynia Brigdon, 69, of Hillsborough, N.C. died May 25, 2019, at his home. Bruce was born June 17, 1949, to Robert and Ruth Brigdon, and lived most of his life in Hillsborough and Durham, NC. He graduated from Orange High School in 1967 and worked for IonPure and Wolf/Ritz Camera. Bruce loved his family, dancing, golf, and a good cup of coffee. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" C. Brigdon; 5 Children, Anthony Brigdon, Matthew Brigdon, Eve McKinley, Erika McKinley, and Erin McKinley; and 14 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Eno Methodist Church, 903 Eno St., Hillsborough, NC, on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 am. The family will be available for visitation immediately following the service.
Published in HeraldSun on June 13, 2019