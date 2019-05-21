Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Bruce Tunstall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bruce Malcolm Tunstall



April 3, 1937- May 18, 2019



Durham



Bruce Malcolm Tunstall, 82, of Durham, transcended this earth and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 18, 2019. His beautiful wife, Becky, was awaiting his arrival. Bruce was born on April 3, 1937, in Granville County NC and was the youngest child of James Patrick Tunstall and Hallie Irene Belcher. He spent most of his life in Durham. Bruce served honorably in the Navy from 1956 to 1962. Yet he always managed to get seasick on ocean fishing trips. Bruce was a plumber that rarely arrived at the work site with all the tools, parts, and fittings the job required. His wife would needle him and say, "You wouldn't be a plumber if you didn't forget something!" Bruce was a part-time barber that rarely cut a person's hair the way requested. Even if he were a full-time barber, the result would have been the same. All the "practice" on his children's hair didn't help—of which Bruce would often comment, "What'd you expect with a free haircut?" Bruce knew everyone in Durham. It didn't matter if the rest of Durham knew him or not, Bruce still knew them. He passionately loved anything Duke Blue Devils, especially basketball and football, and playing baseball and church softball during his younger years. Simply put, Bruce was a fine American and Christian man, husband, and father. For the majority of his adult life he worked two jobs to provide for his family. His work ethic was persistent. His faith in God was unwavering. Bruce loved life and fought diligently until his last breath, his next breath being the celestial air of heaven. Bruce was married to Rebecca Franklin Tunstall (deceased) almost 47 years. He had five children—Tim Tunstall of Mebane NC; Mark Tunstall (deceased); Faith Neary (Joe) of Durham NC; stepsons for nearly half a century—Ernie Jeffries (Annie) of Summerville SC and Scott Jeffries (Helen) of Columbus OH; eight grandchildren—Presley, Cullen, Jacob Neary and Dillon Holland (Kimberly); Christopher (Alicia), Hunter, and Haley Tunstall; and AJ Jeffries. He was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers. Bruce is survived by one brother, Rives Tunstall (Patricia) of Durham. Family visitation will be Tuesday, May 21st from 6-8 pm at Hudson Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin on Wednesday, May 22nd at 2 pm, also at Hudson Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Greg Allison and Rev. Jimmy Hall from Bible Baptist Church—Bruce and Becky's place of worship for forty years. Graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Cheek Road. Bruce will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife, Becky. Following interment, the family will receive friends and relatives at Bruce and Becky's home. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to the American Legion Post 7, 406 East Trinity Avenue, Durham NC 27701—of which Bruce was a proud and valued member. Published in HeraldSun on May 21, 2019