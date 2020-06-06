Bryanoleene Walker
Bryanoleene Lunsford Walker

Greensboro

Bryanoleene (Bryan) Walker, 92, died May 30, 2020. Born to Harvey and Biddie Lunsford, grew up in Durham, but spent 67 years in Raleigh. An active member of Millbrook UMC from 1955 (kindergarten teacher-17 years, AIDS Care Team, mission trips) until caregiving limited involvement to annual musical birthday calls to the congregation.

Bryan and husband, Max loved the beach, Duke Blue Devils, entertaining, gardening, traveling and doting on their grandchildren.

Bryan is survived by daughter Wendy Nelson (Greensboro); grandchildren Travis (South Korea), Ross (Raleigh), Taylor and wife Erica (Cary) and Ray Young (Durham); son by love Chris Reimensnyder (life partner of her deceased son, Kelly) and husband Wayne Salazar (NYC). Bryan was preceded in death by husband Max (61 years); son Kelly and son-in-law Lee Nelson.

A celebration of life will be held in the future at Millbrook United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millbrook UMC, 1712 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences may be made at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
