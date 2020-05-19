Butch Latta



September 2, 1952 - May 12, 2020



Julian, NC



Butch Latta passed away after a courageous battle with prolonged illness on May 12, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Born in Durham, NC on September 2, 1952, he graduated from Northern Durham High School in 1970. He worked for several automotive dealerships, became a master mechanic, and eventually became owner and operator of JRL Automotive. He taught automotive mechanics at Granville Community College, Piedmont Technical College, and small engine repair through the North Carolina Prisons Division.



He married his wife Judy on October 3, 1970, and on May 3, 1971 welcomed his first daughter Traci Lynne. On February 18, 1978, he welcomed his second daughter Jessica Anne.



He is survived by his wife Judy, his two daughters, Traci and Jessica, as well as his brothers Steve and Don Latta, and his sister Anne Pope. He was preceded in death by his father Earl J. Latta, his mother Muriel Jones Latta, and his sister Brenda Gail Latta.



Butch never knew a stranger and was a friend to many always doing what he could to help anyone out who needed it. He was an animal lover, he loved Mustangs, the New York Yankees, the Duke Blue Devils, and more than anything, he loved taking care of his family and his four-legged family. Butch was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his warm heart and his generosity.



He lived in Durham, NC for 62 years and moved to Julian, NC with his wife to spend time in his dream setting in order to enjoy his love of restoring muscle cars. He was a beloved husband and father, a faithful friend, a mentor and a protector. He will be greatly missed and eternally loved.



A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 at the Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC.



All funeral arrangements were made by Forbis & Dick Funeral Services out of Pleasant Garden, NC.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Donate Life American and the Humane Society of the Piedmont.



