|
|
C. Belton Atkinson
Durham
C. Belton Atkinson, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was a life-long resident of Durham, born to the late Cecil Ervin Atkinson and Adele Arrington Atkinson.
Mr. Atkinson was a founding partner of O'Brien Atkins Associates. He was a graduate of Southern High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Atkinson was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Croasdaile Country Club. Mr. Atkinson was a member of the Iron Dukes and was an enthusiastic Duke sports fan. He was also a former member of the Durham Jaycees.
Mr. Atkinson is survived by his wife, Carolyn Yates Atkinson; sister, Barbara Atkinson McDowell and husband, Deral Hamilton; niece, Cindy Yates; nephew, Patrick McDowell and wife, Peggy; great-niece, Billie McDowell and in-laws Harold and Patsy Yates.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Gathering Room at Clements with Mr. John Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019