Candace Gaye Ellen Lockamy
Durham
Candace Gaye Ellen Lockamy, 71, of Durham died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Duke University Hospital after complications from surgery.
Candy was born and raised in Durham, attended Durham High School and was an active member of the community. She began working for the General Telephone Company after graduation from high school and retired from Verizon in 2006. She worked in many capacities, and ultimately was the Human Resources Administrator responsible for the Suggestion Box program for the 8 state regions.
Candy was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church where she was a member of the Kindred Spirits Sunday school class. Following her love of music, she enjoyed her time in the church choir and was the choir president. She was active in the hand bell choir at Temple Baptist as well as Westminster Presbyterian church.
Candy was preceded in death by her son, Todd Doak Bobbitt, her mother, Frances Fuller Henry Lockamy, her father, Alfred P. Lockamy, and her oldest brother, Malcolm S. Lockamy
Candy is survived by her two puppies, Willow and Elliot, her lifelong friend of 63 years, Debby Leonard, her brothers Alfred Lockamy (Linda) of Winterville, NC, Robert Lockamy (Nancy) of Durham, her sister-in- law Sara Lockamy of Durham, and her cousin Claude Sykes (Susan) of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Scott Lockamy, Melanie Reynolds, Christian Lockamy, and Laura Lockamy, and many other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Protection Society (2117 E. Club Blvd. Durham 27704) or Temple Baptist Church Music Ministry (2121 Umstead Rd. Durham 27712)
Given this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, we will not be having a memorial service until a later time. The Lockamy family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 23, 2020