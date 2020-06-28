Carey DeVull Banks, Sr.
November 22, 1961 - June 17, 2020
Burlington
Burlington, NC - SFC Carey DeVull Banks, Sr., 58, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. His childhood sweetheart and loving wife, Michelle L. Haymon Banks was by his side.
Carey's "Independence Day" Memorial Celebration will be open-air, riverside, at 324 Eno Mountain Road (Allison St.), 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 4th, in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Carey's full obituary is available at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.