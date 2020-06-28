Carey DeVull Banks Sr.
Carey DeVull Banks, Sr.

November 22, 1961 - June 17, 2020

Burlington

Burlington, NC - SFC Carey DeVull Banks, Sr., 58, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. His childhood sweetheart and loving wife, Michelle L. Haymon Banks was by his side.

Carey's "Independence Day" Memorial Celebration will be open-air, riverside, at 324 Eno Mountain Road (Allison St.), 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 4th, in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Carey's full obituary is available at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Service
02:00 PM
riverside
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
June 26, 2020
Banks, I still find myself wanting to give you a call, to just hang out or see how you're doing. Through our many conversations, some serious and some definitely not so serious, you made me a better person. I know that goes for many other people who were lucky enough to know you. You will be greatly missed brotherman.
Tommy Kidd
Friend
June 24, 2020
The Banks Family,
I am truly sorry to hear about the loss of Carey "Scrap". He always had a wonderful smile and would make you laugh. You were like family as my family - the Grant family lived down the street. May God continue to wrap HIS arms around you.
Rest in Heaven Scrap with Much Love
Angela Grant & the Grant Family
Angela D Grant-Grady
Friend
June 24, 2020
Mr Banks,

My brother, thank you for the good times that we shared as co-workers. You will be missed, but not forgotten. Keep everyone smiling up there with your great sense of humor. Until we meet again, rest easy Banks.
Mike Lockhart
Coworker
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. No word's can Express the loss of a best friend and true brother whom I had the pleasure of knowing and growing up with. You will forever be missed and in our hearts..RIP SCRAP..
Robin Jackson
Friend
June 24, 2020
You were one of the nicest, coolest and easiest going guys I knew growing up. You were always a joy and pleasure to be around. You will be greatly missed old friend, R.I.H. "Scrap"
Michael Crittenden
Friend
June 23, 2020
Really going to miss you. Wish I had spent more time with you. I really
Enjoy knowing you and having you in our family. Love you man

Harvey and Janet O'Neal
June 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brady Bryant
June 23, 2020
He was a great friend that will be missed
Brady
Friend
June 23, 2020
Carey was a very nice and welcoming person. He will be greatly missed.
Taylor Meauhead
Family
June 23, 2020
I only met Carey briefly but he was very nice, warm, and caring.
Weston Blain Meauhead
Family
June 23, 2020
I love the name Carey DuVall Banks Sr. That is a distinguished name for distinguished person. He will truly be missed. He had a soft heart and a good sense of humor. He love doing things for people. And as you see from the picture he had a nice big smile.
Janet O'Neal
Family
