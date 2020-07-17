1/1
Carl D. Delamar Jr.
Carl Dawson Delamar, Jr.

Raleigh

On Thursday July 9, 2020 Carl Delamar of Raleigh passed away at Transitions Life Care Hospice with his wife Kathie by his side.

Carl was born in Durham, NC to the late Carl Dawson Delamar and Norma Harrington Delamar. He is survived by his wife Kathie Bowman, son Warren Delamar, beloved dog Banjo, sister Patricia Ridenhour, brother Bill Delamar and sister-in-law Linda Delamar.

He was a graduate of NC State University and Wake Tech. After a 25 year career in Information Technology, he began a second 12 year career as business owner and proprietor of Wild Birds Unlimited in Chapel Hill.

Everyone who knew Carl was enriched by his gentle warmth, humor, intellect and kindness. Carl cherished his friends old and new. In retirement his curiosity led him to explore new skills and hone existing ones. He experimented with painting, learned to play piano and to read music. He was a voracious reader and privately prolific writer.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Carl should contribute to a charity that is meaningful to them.

Online condolences may be made at www.brownwynneraleigh.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
