1/1
Carl Hodges Sr.
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl D. Hodges, Sr

August 20, 1921 - August 27, 2020

Durham

Carl Hodges, 99 passed in his home on August 27, 2020. A native of Cumberland County, he was the third child of seventeen born to the late Jim and Mattie Chavis Hodges. He was in the first graduating class of Armstrong High School (1939).

While in the Army, he met his future wife, Christine Hose who preceded him in death in 1977. After completing his Army enlistment, he reenrolled in NC A&T State University in 1951 graduating with honors in 1954. He served as county extension agent in several North Carolina counties. In 1971, he was appointed the first Black extension director in the nation; retiring after 35 years of service in 1988.

He was active in the NC A&T alumni association (state and local), James E. Shepherd Sertoma Club, Hayti Development Corporation, Durham County Library Trustee Board, Tau Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, North Carolina Coalition for Farm and Farm Families and an elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his two sons, Carl (Gwen) and Terry, two grandsons Craig (Desiree) and Christopher (Sophia) and three granddaughters, Paige, Camryn and Morgan as well surviving brothers and sisters along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are Thursday, September 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the Glennview Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 55, Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Carl's name be made to the Durham Alumni Aggies Chapter NC A&T State University, Post Office Box 23, Durham, NC 27702 or via CASHApp ($DurhamAlumniAggies).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Glennview Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 55
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved