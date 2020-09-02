Carl D. Hodges, Sr



August 20, 1921 - August 27, 2020



Durham



Carl Hodges, 99 passed in his home on August 27, 2020. A native of Cumberland County, he was the third child of seventeen born to the late Jim and Mattie Chavis Hodges. He was in the first graduating class of Armstrong High School (1939).



While in the Army, he met his future wife, Christine Hose who preceded him in death in 1977. After completing his Army enlistment, he reenrolled in NC A&T State University in 1951 graduating with honors in 1954. He served as county extension agent in several North Carolina counties. In 1971, he was appointed the first Black extension director in the nation; retiring after 35 years of service in 1988.



He was active in the NC A&T alumni association (state and local), James E. Shepherd Sertoma Club, Hayti Development Corporation, Durham County Library Trustee Board, Tau Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, North Carolina Coalition for Farm and Farm Families and an elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church.



He is survived by his two sons, Carl (Gwen) and Terry, two grandsons Craig (Desiree) and Christopher (Sophia) and three granddaughters, Paige, Camryn and Morgan as well surviving brothers and sisters along with a host of nieces and nephews.



Graveside services are Thursday, September 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the Glennview Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 55, Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Carl's name be made to the Durham Alumni Aggies Chapter NC A&T State University, Post Office Box 23, Durham, NC 27702 or via CASHApp ($DurhamAlumniAggies).



