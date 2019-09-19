|
|
Carl Milton Roberts
Bahama
Carl Milton Roberts, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home in Bahama. He was born in Durham, to the late Garland L. Roberts and Verlie Thompson Roberts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was predeceased by his brother, Garland "Sonny" Roberts; and sisters, Norma Ruth Johnson, Kathleen Vlaservich and Lynda "Jewel" Williams.
Mr. Roberts retired from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company after 40 years of service. He was a member of Bahama Baptist Church and attended Riverview United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Bahama Ruritan Club.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Margie Roberts; nephews and nieces, David Williams, Angela Murray, Paula Roberts, Susan Frate and Kip Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21st from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Bahama Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Wes McMurray and Rev. Michael Conner officiating. Burial will follow the services in Riverview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bahama. Pallbearers will include Steve Carden, Kip Johnson, David Williams, George Crabtree, Claborn Ellis and William Tilley IV.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 19, 2019