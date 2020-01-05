|
Carl Wade Tilley, Sr.
Durham
Carl Wade Tilley, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham on March 6, 1936, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Tilley and Betty Lyle Andrews Tilley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Helen Ellis Tilley, and his brother, Larry Tilley.
Mr. Tilley retired with the N.C. Department of Transportation after 30 plus years of service.
Mr. Tilley is survived by his wife, Jean Holt Tilley; daughters, Robin Tilley, Carla Tonnemacher (Todd); son, Carl Tilley (Kim); grandchildren, Emma Tonnemacher, Rachel Tilley; step-daughters, Teresa Williams (Clyde), Ann Roberts (Rob); sister-in-law, Barbara Tilley; niece, Tara Johnson (Willie); great nephew, Jacob Johnson; and many others.
Those who knew him, loved him, and he will be greatly missed by all. With his infectious personality and quick wit, he never knew a stranger. He possessed an uncanny ability to make people laugh. He loved to laugh, socialize, dance, and listen to Bluegrass. He enjoyed being on the go with his wife, Jean: visiting others, walking at the mall, eating at Bo's, riding around, and hanging at the beauty shop. He liked a good race and watching the Heels. However, as much as he loved participating in all of these activities, he loved his family most of all. He was a man dedicated to his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely adored his three children and dearly loved his granddaughters. He relished spending time with them and watching them grow up. He was extremely proud of them and of who they have become. They were all a vast part of his life, and the reason he loved life so much. They made his life complete, and he, theirs. Finally, Mr. Tilley loved the church and his Lord, Jesus Christ, and we know that he has left his earthly family only to be with Him for eternity. May all who knew him find comfort in knowing that he waits by his Lord's side for all of those whom he loved so deeply and has momentarily left behind to join him one day for a big hug, a good story, and a lot of laughs.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6th at Clements Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dave Prior and Pastor Joe Glenn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to Red Mountain Baptist Church, Building Fund: P.O. Box 103, Rougemont, NC 27572.
