Carlo A. Fruncillo
Durham
Carlo A. Fruncillo, 82, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Atlantic Co, NJ, the son of the late Carlo Fruncillo and the late Claire Casey Fruncillo. Mr. Fruncillo was a retired Chemical Operator from Organon Teknika. He enjoyed hiking, reading, and hockey.
Mr. Fruncillo is survived by his wife of 61 years, Christine Covert Fruncillo; daughter, Lisa Fruncillo; sons, John Fruncillo, Robert Fruncillo and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Michael Fruncillo, Keith Fruncillo, Bethany Fruncillo, Ian Fruncillo and great-grandchildren, Elena Fruncillo, Lorenzo Fruncillo, and Winnie Fruncillo.
No services are planned.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
