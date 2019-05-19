Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Grey Stone Church
Durham, NC
Carlotta Wilkins


Carlotta Wilkins Obituary
Carlotta Cole Wilkins

1925 - 2019

Durham

Carlotta Cole Wilkins, age 93, died at Duke University Hospital on May 14, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1925 to the late Walter and Annie Cole.

Carlotta was a graduate of Durham High School. She's been a lifelong member of Grey Stone Church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, painting and crafting. She loved being outside and embracing nature, especially taking long walks on the beach.

Carlotta is survived by her son, Rusty Wilkins (Susan); daughter, Ellen Ray; sister, Mary Bell Dean; three grandchildren, Chris Ray, Jeff and Jon Wilkins; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Wilkins and grandson, Chad Ray.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Grey Stone Church, Durham, NC at 2:00 PM.

The Wilkins family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on May 19, 2019
