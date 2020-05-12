Carmen Hilda Stoianovitch
September 4, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Chapel Hill
Carmen Hilda Stoianovitch , 89 , a long-time resident of Chapel Hill passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 . She was born in New York City on September 4th, 1930 to the late Steven and Agnes Harrer Stoianovitch.
Carmen worked as a research assistant at UNC in the Mycology Department.
Services will be private.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law, Mary Richards; and niece, Jacqueline Taeschler.
Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com
Published in Herald Sun on May 12, 2020.