Carmen Stoianovitch
1930 - 2020
Carmen Hilda Stoianovitch

September 4, 1930 - April 29, 2020

Chapel Hill

Carmen Hilda Stoianovitch , 89 , a long-time resident of Chapel Hill passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 . She was born in New York City on September 4th, 1930 to the late Steven and Agnes Harrer Stoianovitch.

Carmen worked as a research assistant at UNC in the Mycology Department.

Services will be private.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law, Mary Richards; and niece, Jacqueline Taeschler.

Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 12, 2020.
