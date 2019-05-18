Carol Lee Oakley Holmes



January 28, 1949 - May 16, 2019



Durham



Mrs. Carol Lee Oakley Holmes, 70, of Durham passed away at Duke HomeCare & Hospice at the Hock Family Pavilion on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:35 a.m. following a brief illness.



A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of Jackie Anthony Holmes, who survives and the daughter of Robert Lee Oakley and Hulda Kathleen Fitch Oakley, both deceased. She was an administrator with Duke University Eye Center and later Duke University Department of Medicine from which she retired.



In addition to her husband of the home, survivors include a daughter, April Briggs and husband Stan of Winterville; a grandson, Gene Briggs of Winterville; and sister, Patsy Gibson and husband Buddy of Burlington.



A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m.



Memorials may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704.



Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary