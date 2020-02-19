Home

Carol Medlin Carter Obituary
DURHAM

Mrs. Carol Medlin Carter, 78, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Carter was born November 12, 1941 to the late Gertrude Medlin in Durham, NC. She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church where she sang in the choir as well as Edgemont Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter had an hour-long radio show called Afternoon Delight during the 1970's. She enjoyed bowling, cross stitching, dancing and singing. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Coe Medlin; brothers, Wayne Medlin and Jack Medlin; sisters, Dora Wilson and Betty Bullock.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Morris Carter; daughters, Cindy Tedder (Steve) and Crystal Hughes; brothers, Eddie Medlin and Steve Medlin; grandchildren, Erica Champion, Zack Champion and Brandon Hughes.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Wheeler. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to the NC Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 19, 2020
