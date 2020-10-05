Carol K. Sackett



September 3, 1939 - October 3, 2020



Durham



Carol Kreps Sackett died peacefully holding the hands of her daughter and grandson on October 3, 2020 at Duke Hospital. Carol remained active until her most recent hospitalization due to complications of small cell lung cancer. Carol was born Sept 3, 1939 and raised in So Charleston, West Virginia along with three siblings: Jeff, Mary K, and Laura. While Carol lived most of her adult life in NC, West Virginia held a special place in her heart.



Carol graduated from high school in 1957 and the Duke School of Nursing, Class of 1961. She began her career as a float nurse at Duke Hospital. Of all her professional achievements, Carol was most proud of the 25 years of service at UNC Hospitals for her extensive work in bowel and bladder management designing creative and engaging patient care protocols. She had a passion for nursing and teaching and earned her master's degree from the UNC School of Public Health.



Carol's other passions included music, singing, and her rich church life. Carol began performing at an early age both at school and church. She was the piano accompanist for her high school glee club and was frequently asked to sing in weddings. Along with her husband, Jim, she was a charter member of the Durham Savoyards and sang with the Durham Choral Society for over 50 years.



Carol joined St Paul's Lutheran Church in the early 1970s and tended their gardens, served on the Council, directed the children's choir, served as usher, sang, and performed in the bell choir.



Carol met Jim Sackett in 1962 and were dear friends for many years until they later married in 1977. They lived together in Durham and raised one daughter and multiple dogs.



Following their move to Croasdaile in 2015, Carol loved to volunteer – she sang with the Croasdaile Chorale, CV Singers, Madrigal Singers, and Rusty Pipes. She enjoyed bocce and ping pong; both for the social connection, as well as the competition. Additionally, she volunteered as a Neighborhood Representative, Library Volunteer and on the Life Enrichment Committee.



Carol is survived by her daughter Larisa Putnam and her grandson, Charles Dylan Putnam (Charlie); as well as extended family in TX {her Texas-son, Andrew (Joanne)}, MT, OH, NC, and OR.



In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased on July 29, 2020 by her husband, Jim.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Carol's family will hold a private service of inurnment in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Rd. Durham, N.C. 27705, or to the Croasdaile Village Benevolent Care Endowment, The UMRH Foundation, Inc., 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Suite A-500, Durham, N.C. 27705.



