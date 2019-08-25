Home

East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617
(423) 323-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Cemetery
Blountville, TN
Carol Yeager Thompson


1938 - 2019
Carol Yeager Thompson Obituary
Carol Yeager Thompson

June 20, 1938 - August 19, 2019

Winchester, VA

Carol Thompson, 81, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.

She was born on June 20, 1938 in Durham, N.C. and grew up in Chapel Hill, N.C. Carol lived the majority of her life in N.C. and TN dedicating her career to nursing in a multitude of aspects.

Carol attended Chapel Hill High School and received her Bachelors of Nursing degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 1960.

She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children; Leo Simpson, Jr. and her second husband; Harry S. Thompson and one son; Scott Simpson.

Carol is survived by her children; Leo "Chip" Simpson III and Leslie Simpson Kidd, and her six-grandchildren; Sidney Simpson, Mackenzie Simpson, Lexi Simpson, Elijah Kidd, Madeline Kidd and Artey Simpson, one brother; Thomas Yeager and one sister; Kathleen Yeager.

The burial was performed on Saturday August 24, 2019 in the garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, TN
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019
