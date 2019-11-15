Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Caroline Grace Johnson

Caroline Grace Johnson Obituary
Caroline Grace Johnson

Durham

Caroline Grace Johnson, 17, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her home in Durham. Gracie "Grayson" Johnson was the daughter of Michael Dean Johnson and Mary Ann Johnson. In addition to their parents, Gracie is survived by her brother, Nathan Johnson; sister, Rachel Johnson; and fur babies, Max and Ruby.

Gracie "Grayson" Johnson was a senior at Riverside High School. Their habits included cheering on the Carolina Hurricanes (Go Canes!), drawing in their sketchpad while listening to their favorite band, Metallica, and playing with four-legged friends, Max & Ruby.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, November 16th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to LGBTQ Center of Durham. Donations can be made online at lgbtqcenterofdurham.org.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 15, 2019
