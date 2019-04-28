|
Carolyn Ann Stokes
Durham
Carolyn Ann Stokes, 57, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Ernest Colen Stokes and the late Marie Catherine Stokes.
Carolyn is survived by her brothers, Roger Vandergrift of Durham and Edward L. Stokes of Canon City, CO.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2019