1/
Carolyn F. Stovall
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Carolyn Fleming Crews Stovall

February 20, 1941 - August 9, 2020

Oxford

Carolyn Fleming Crews Stovall, 79, died peacefully at the Duke Hock Family Pavilion on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 after an extended battle with ovarian cancer.

Carolyn was born on February 20, 1941 on the Fleming family home in Hester, North Carolina. She was the daughter of David Reid Crews and Frances Bullock Crews. She graduated from Creedmoor High School and attended Louisburg College. She retired from Murdoch Center after 40 years of service. In retirement, she became lovingly known as "Granny" to not only her own grandchildren but others in the community including McKelvey Stone and Dawson Duckworth.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years David M. Stovall, her daughter Caroline Stovall Folger, and three sons David Fleming Stovall, Kevin Holmes Stovall (Lori), and Bryan Hal Stovall (Lizzie) all of Oxford, North Carolina. She is also survived by six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Jourdan, David and Kathryn Folger, Rebecca and Will Stovall, and Wilder Stovall, her sister June Crews Cross (Joel), brother Richard Crews (Laura), and first cousin Deborah Bullock (Ronald). In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her brothers Hal Crews and Buddy Crews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12th at the Creedmoor Cemetery limited to family and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all the many friends for their calls, prayers and expressions of love during our mother's illness. We are especially appreciative of the wonderful care teams at the Duke Cancer Treatment Center, Duke Hock Family Pavilion and Duke Home Hospice. We are particularly grateful for the excellent care and attention by the physicians and providers in the Duke Division of Gynecologic Oncology, most especially Dr. Laura Havrilesky, and Katrina Malugen, RN of the Duke Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bullock's United Methodist Church, c/o June Cross, 701 Forest Lane, Creedmoor, N.C. 27522, or to the Duke Gynecologic Oncology Research Fund, Duke University Medical Center, Box 3079, Durham, N.C. 27710, or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at eakesfuneralhome.com. Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Stovall family.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Creedmoor Cemetery
