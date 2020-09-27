1/1
Carolyn Grafton Jones
1954 - 2020
Ms. Carolyn "Doll Baby" Grafton Jones

July 2, 1954 - September 22, 2020

Durham

Ms. Carolyn G. Jones, 66, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue and is limited to 50 attendees and by invitation only. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11:30am - 12:00pm. Masks are required for the viewing and the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Gloria Huggins-Clark
Gloria Huggins-Clark
Friend
