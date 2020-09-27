Ms. Carolyn "Doll Baby" Grafton Jones



July 2, 1954 - September 22, 2020



Durham



Ms. Carolyn G. Jones, 66, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue and is limited to 50 attendees and by invitation only. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11:30am - 12:00pm. Masks are required for the viewing and the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store