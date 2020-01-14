|
|
Carolyn "Carol" Johnson Heider
DURHAM
Mrs. Carolyn "Carol" Johnson Heider, 74, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Mrs. Heider was born on January 21, 1945 to Robert and Virgie Johnson in Rowland, NC. Carol retired from IBM as a lab technician and was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church. She loved flowers, gardening, and cooking for her family. Carol enjoyed reminiscing while looking at family pictures. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be missed by all blessed to have known her. The family would like to express a special thank you to Joyce Johnson and the staff of Hock Family Pavilion.
Mrs. Heider was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virgie Johnson; brothers, David Johnson, R.B. Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and Larry Johnson; and sisters, Louise Tyler, Brenda Johnson, Sharon Johnson, and Gloria Johnson.
Mrs. Heider is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert J. "Bob" Heider; son, Lonnie Douglas "Doug" Heider (Krystal) of Glennville, GA; daughter, Mary Catherine "Cathy" Defayette (Paul) of Hurdle Mills, NC; brothers, Billy Johnson (Rhonda) of Creedmoor, NC, Tommy Johnson (Betty) of Henderson, NC, Earl Johnson (Pat) of Durham, NC, and Curt Johnson (Janie) of Butner, NC; sisters, Mary Johnson Stephenson of Durham, NC, Nettie Cox of Rougemont, NC, Betty J. Hall of Durham, NC, Linda West (Dean) of Rougemont, NC, and Pam Johnson of Roxboro, NC; grandchildren, Heather Marie Griffin (Josh) of Youngsville, NC, and Brittany Nicole Ferrell (Evan) of Glennville, GA; and great-grandchildren, Mary-Grace Caroline Griffin, and Benton Robert Griffin; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Ed Denton. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dean West, Rodney Moore, Tommy Johnson, Earl Johnson, Billy Johnson, and Josh Griffin.
Flowers are acceptable or donations can be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church in her memory at 133 Robbins Rd, Durham, NC 27703.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 14, 2020