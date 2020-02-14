Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Carolyn Holt Bass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Holt Bass Obituary
Carolyn Holt Bass

Durham

Carolyn Holt Bass, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late William Thomas Proctor and Sadie Crabtree Proctor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bass is also predeceased by her brother, W.T. "Bill" Proctor, Jr.

Mrs. Bass was a retired office manager for the family business. She was very nurturing and caring, and took care of numerous people that were ill or in need of help.

Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Robert Bass; brother, Bernice Proctor and wife Jean; sister-in-law, Patricia Proctor; special cousin, Nancy Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family was held Friday at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission: P.O. Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -