Carolyn Holt Bass
Durham
Carolyn Holt Bass, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late William Thomas Proctor and Sadie Crabtree Proctor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bass is also predeceased by her brother, W.T. "Bill" Proctor, Jr.
Mrs. Bass was a retired office manager for the family business. She was very nurturing and caring, and took care of numerous people that were ill or in need of help.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Robert Bass; brother, Bernice Proctor and wife Jean; sister-in-law, Patricia Proctor; special cousin, Nancy Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family was held Friday at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission: P.O. Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020